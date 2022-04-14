Lockdown’s impact on children assessed in study

Most children in Greece were emotionally impacted by the lockdown last year, according to a study titled “The effects of Covid-19 Restrictive Measures on the Rights of the Child” by Dr Antonios Kouroutakis, assistant professor at the IE University in Madrid.

The study was conducted under the auspices of the Ombudsman in collaboration with the UNICEF Greece Country Office and with the coordination of the Assistant Ombudsman for the Rights of the Child.

It found 87.2% of parents/guardians noticed their children were more anxious, with 42.2% experiencing emotional transitions. Moreover, 90.6% of teens had issues with remote learning, especially the lack of a good internet connection (53.1%), the course not being conducted in an interesting way (51.5%), problems on the educational platform (48.4%), and inability to concentrate (45.8%).

The research drew on questionnaires distributed electronically to children, parents, teachers and others.