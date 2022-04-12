NEWS

Bulgaria eases travel rules for NATO troops, neighboring states

bulgaria-eases-travel-rules-for-nato-troops-neighboring-states
[Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via Reuters/File Photo]

Bulgaria will allow NATO troops, as well as travelers from some neighboring countries, to enter the country without showing any coronavirus-related documents as of April 13, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

The European Union and NATO member country lifted all domestic Covid restrictions from the beginning of the month, including wearing of face masks indoors as the number of new inflections eased.

The Black Sea state, which is setting up a 1,000-strong battle group as NATO is bolstering its eastern flank amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will allow access of foreign allied forces to its territory without any Covid certificate.

The same rule will apply to travelers from neighboring North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Turkey as well as for visitors from Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia Israel and Egypt, the ministry said. [Reuters]

Bulgaria Coronavirus
READ MORE
A man wearing a protective face mask walks inside Paradise shopping center after Bulgaria reopened shopping malls, easing some coronavirus restrictions, in Sofia, Bulgaria, February 2, 2021 [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

Bulgaria to ease coronavirus restrictions as cases drop

Kiril Petkov, left, co-leader of the We Continue the Change party, receives a mandate to form a new government from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Sofia, Dec. 11, 2021. [AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, file]
NEWS

Bulgarian leaders self-isolate after speaker tests positive for Covid-19

A woman awaits to receive a dose of vaccine against Covid-19 by a medical personnel from a mobile unit in the village of Krushovitsa, Bulgaria, Oct. 10, 2021. [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov/file photo]
NEWS

Bulgaria tightens arrival conditions as Covid infections surge

Members of the medical staff Sefa Nacak, Selin Doner and Zeynep Ilk get ready to treat a patient suffering from Covid-19 at the intensive care unit of the Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, November 25, 2021. [Reuters/Murad Sezer]
NEWS

Turkey records nearly 45,000 Covid-19 cases as Omicron spreads

A woman receives a dose of vaccine against Covid-19 administered by a medical personnel from a mobile unit in the village of Krushovitsa, Bulgaria, Oct. 10, 2021 [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

EU urges Bulgaria to speed up Covid vaccinations

A medic tends to Covid-19 patients at the intensive care unit of Pirogov hospital in Sofia, Bulgaria, Oct. 15, 2021 [Reuters /Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

Eurostat: Deaths 50% above normal in Bulgaria, EU’s least vaccinated country