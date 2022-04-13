expert-says-seismic-activity-in-thiva-will-subside-but-caution-needed

The recent burst of seismic activity in Thiva, north of Greece, and the surrounding area will most likely subside but caution is still needed, Seismology professor and director of Athens Geodynamic Institute, Akis Tselentis, told state-run news agency AMNA on Wednesday.

Tselentis said the area has given earthquakes as high as 6.2 on the Richter scale in the period between 1977-1981, while its vicinity with the Corinthian Gulf is grounds for caution.

The expert will visit the area on Wednesday and Thursday to place earthquake monitoring equiment.

[AMNA]