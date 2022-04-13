NEWS

Germany rejects EU oil embargo on Russia at the moment

Germany rejects a European Union ban on Russian oil at the moment and continues to oppose payments in rouble for Russian energy, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had threatened to cut off gas supplies unless foreign buyers paid in roubles, as he tries to hit back against sweeping Western sanctions imposed on Russian banks, companies, businessmen and associates of the Kremlin in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the economy ministry said German companies continue to pay for Russian gas deliveries in euros.

[Reuters]

