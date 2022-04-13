NEWS

90-year-old man remanded in custody for killing of man

A 90-year-old man was remanded in custody on Wednesday after he was accused of fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on the island of Tinos on Sunday. The 90-year-old man had a hearing with the prosecutor on Wednesday and presented his old age and health conditions as a defense.

Despite his old age and the probability that he might not serve a jail sentence, the 90-year-old was unanimously remanded in custody as the man is accused of a premeditated killing and is considered a danger to society. He is expected to transfer to high-security Korydallos Prison within a few days.

