NEWS

Man gets suspended sentence for threatening to run over wife with car

man-gets-suspended-sentence-for-threatening-to-run-over-wife-with-car

A three-member court in the town of Volos, central Greece, handed a 54-year-old man a suspended 12-month jail sentence for threatening to run over his wife with his car.

According to a local online news website, the man was accused of threatening is wife during an argument on April 12, 2020, when he that he would kill her by running her over with his car, and that he can get her fired from her job if she speaks to the police.

His 56-year-old estranged wife testified in court that she is financially independent but does not divorce her husband because they have a young child. The two live in the same house in Volos.

The prosecutor recommended an 18-month prison sentence but the court decided on 12 months, suspended.

Crime
READ MORE
90-year-old-man-remanded-in-custody-for-killing-of-man
NEWS

90-year-old man remanded in custody for killing of man

police-reveal-smuggling-operation-in-petrol-station
NEWS

Police reveal smuggling operation in petrol station

Two women look at a makeshift shrine set up by local residents outside the home where the three children lived with their mother and father, in Patra, in western Greece, in a photo from April 5. ‘Death to the child killers’ is scrawled on one of the shutters. [Andreas Alexopoulos/InTime News]
NEWS

New forensic probe ordered over deaths of younger daughters in Patra case

[Kefalonia Press website]
NEWS

Cephalonia teen faces negligent manslaughter charges after car crash

A screengrab from public broadcaster ERT’s report on the incident shows the scorched apartment entrance.
NEWS

Makeshift bomb goes off outside home of high-ranking police official

three-men-remanded-over-sports-related-violence
NEWS

Three men remanded over sports-related violence