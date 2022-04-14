man-gets-suspended-sentence-for-threatening-to-run-over-wife-with-car

A three-member court in the town of Volos, central Greece, handed a 54-year-old man a suspended 12-month jail sentence for threatening to run over his wife with his car.

According to a local online news website, the man was accused of threatening is wife during an argument on April 12, 2020, when he that he would kill her by running her over with his car, and that he can get her fired from her job if she speaks to the police.

His 56-year-old estranged wife testified in court that she is financially independent but does not divorce her husband because they have a young child. The two live in the same house in Volos.

The prosecutor recommended an 18-month prison sentence but the court decided on 12 months, suspended.