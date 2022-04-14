NEWS

Health minister: Fine could be scrapped if unvaccinated elderly get jab

People over 60 years or age who were slapped with a fine for not getting the mandated Covid-19 vaccinate may avoid paying it if they get the jab now, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Thursday.

“There is a thought, in case those who have already been fined are vaccinated, [for the fine] to be erased,” he told broadcaster ANT1, adding that the issue is still under discussion.

Greece is set to experience a summer reminiscent of the pre-Covid era as no certificates or tests will be required for access to shops and general activities while mask use will be only required in very specific places as of June 1.

More specifically, the obligation to present certificates of vaccination or disease recovery or a negative test for access to indoor or outdoor areas is to be lifted between May 1 and August 31.

Plevris said on Wednesday that the decision to ease restrictions was “based on the epidemiological data and suggestions from experts.”

