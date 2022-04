Flood waters remain in low lying areas of the city days after the worst flooding in 60 years hit Durban, South Africa, 13 April 2022. [EPA/STR]

Greece extended its “deepest sympathies” to the people and government of South Africa over the destructive rain and flooding that hit the eastern coast of South Africa on Wednesday, killing at least 306 people.

“Our sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery to the injured,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.