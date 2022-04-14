NEWS

New cases drop below 10,000

Greek health authorities announced 9,308 new cases of Covid-19 and 57 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on Thursday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 334 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units, down from 345 on Wednesday.

The new cases were identified from a total of 202,404 tests, a positivity rate of 4.60%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, continues to report the highest number of cases with 3,848, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 1,030.

The total reported cases of Covid-19 in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,216,256, with a total of 28,406 virus-related deaths over the same period.

