A formation of three Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over several Greek islands in the Dodecanese on Thursday evening.

Specifically, the jets flew over Farmakonisi at 6.41 p.m., Leipsoi at 6.43 p.m. and Arkoi at 6.44 p.m., all of which are inhabited. The F-16s were flying at an approximate height of 25,000 feet.

The Turkish jets were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters in line with standard international practice.