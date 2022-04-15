NEWS

North Macedonia expels another six Russian diplomats

north-macedonia-expels-another-six-russian-diplomats

North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday ordered six Russian diplomats to leave the country over violations of diplomatic norms, the second such expulsion in less than a month, a statement said.

A diplomatic note has been handed over to Sergey Bazdnikin, Russia’s ambassador to Skopje, and the diplomats have five days to leave the country, it said.

“The six Russian diplomats in question were engaging in activities contrary to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” said the statement posted on ministry’s website.

Officials from the Russian embassy in Skopje could not immediately be reached for comment.

On March 28, North Macedonia which is a NATO member and wants to join the European Union, expelled five other Russian diplomats.

The Balkan country joined has joined international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. [Reuters]

North Macedonia Ukraine Russia
READ MORE
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov gestures as he walks towards the government building after being elected, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Dec. 13, 2021 [Reuters/Spasiyana Sergieva].
NEWS

Bulgarian PM: Russia apologizes over embassy statements

Ukrainian emigrants hold an anti-war protest in front of Russian embassy in Skopje after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Skopje, North Macedonia, February 25. [AP]
NEWS

North Macedonia to close its air space for Russian airlines

[Reutesr/Stoyan Nenov]
NEWS

Bulgaria says it decides on its defense with NATO allies

Incumbent Bulgarian President Rumen Radev speaks to journalists after the end of polling day in Sofia, Nov. 21, 2021 [AP Photo/Valentina Petrova]
NEWS

US concerned by Bulgarian president’s remarks about Crimea

[Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via Reuters/File Photo]
NEWS

Bulgaria eases travel rules for NATO troops, neighboring states

us-imposes-sanctions-on-gruevski-and-other-western-balkans-figures
NEWS

US imposes sanctions on Gruevski and other Western Balkans figures