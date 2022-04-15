removal-of-fuel-from-euroferry-olympia-completed

Salvagers have completed the pumping of fuel from the tanks of the Euroferry Olympia, the ferry which was destroyed by a fire in February in which 11 passengers lost their lives.

Crews pumped a total of 865 cubic meters of oil from the wreck.

The stricken vessel, which was en route from Igoumenitsa to Brindisi when the blaze broke out, has been docked in the port of Astakos, in western Greece.

The removal of vehicles – 25 cars and 153 trucks – from the vessel’s four garages has also been completed. [AMNA]