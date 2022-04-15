NEWS

Removal of fuel from Euroferry Olympia completed

removal-of-fuel-from-euroferry-olympia-completed
[InTime News]

Salvagers have completed the pumping of fuel from the tanks of the Euroferry Olympia, the ferry which was destroyed by a fire in February in which 11 passengers lost their lives.

Crews pumped a total of 865 cubic meters of oil from the wreck. 

The stricken vessel, which was en route from Igoumenitsa to Brindisi when the blaze broke out, has been docked in the port of Astakos, in western Greece.

The removal of vehicles – 25 cars and 153 trucks – from the vessel’s four garages has also been completed. [AMNA]

Shipping Accident Fire
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Three more bodies recovered from Euroferry Olympia; three still missing

[INTIME]
NEWS

Ferry still burning after 20 days; 3 missing

two-senior-citizens-found-dead-in-burned-homes
NEWS

Two senior citizens found dead in burned homes

[Intime News]
NEWS

Old rifle, ammunition found in apartment destroyed by gas leak explosion

[InTime News]
NEWS

Blast in central Athens due to gas leak

woman-dies-in-house-fire-in-kilkis
NEWS

Woman dies in house fire in Kilkis