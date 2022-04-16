NEWS

Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at industrial farm

[File photo]

An outbreak of bird flu on a chicken farm in southern Bulgaria has led to the flocks there being culled, the country’s food safety agency said on Friday.

The industrial farm in the village of Bogdanitsa, east of Plovdiv, is the seventh to be hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A in the southern part of the country since December.

The risk to humans from the disease is considered to be low, but past outbreaks among farm birds have resulted in extensive slaughtering programs to contain the spread. [Reuters]

Agriculture Bulgaria
