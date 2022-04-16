teachers-protest-over-distant-postings

Teachers who recently got a job at Greek public schools will be gathering outside the Education Ministry north of Athens on Monday to demand steps to help colleagues posted to far-flung parts of the country.

Newly hired teachers tend to be posted to remote locations suffering from a shortage of educators. They are required to spend at least two years at these posts before requesting a transfer to a more convenient location.

At their protest march on Monday, they will be demanding that the term be reduced to one year, arguing that rising prices have driven up the cost of living away from home and traveling back and forth to visit their families. The demand pertains to some 300 educators, who have the support of all the main teachers’ unions.