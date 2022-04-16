pm-vows-new-plan-if-no-eu-solution-transpires

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged at the weekend that if there is no European solution, Greece will prepare an additional and larger support plan for electricity prices on its own.

Speaking at a meeting of ruling New Democracy, he said Greece has played a leading role in shaping European policy. “We all bought the vaccines together at better prices. The same can be done with natural gas. There are also unallocated resources from the Recovery Fund. I pledge that if there is no European solution, our country will prepare an additional and larger support plan for electricity prices on its own,” he said.

The PM added that the government was in tune with the energy crisis from the outset, with “immediate support” last September. “They ask me if that is enough. I will be the first to answer no, because when the price of electricity depends on the price of gas, which has doubled, then even half of the increase to be covered by the state will again be considered very expensive,” he said.

Mitsotakis also emphasized that the government will show “zero tolerance to anyone who tries to take advantage of the crisis to make a profit.” The government, he noted, has allocated 4 billion euros to tackle the crisis.

“We voted for an additional budget adding 2 billion. We will have bigger discounts on electricity and gas bills, while low-income, uninsured, elderly and disabled people will receive 200 euros on Wednesday to spend over Easter,” he added. However, he noted “no national funds can offset the costs of an ongoing crisis and war.”