Covid-19: 322 patients on ventilators

[Lewis Joly/AP]

Greek health authorities announced 8,017 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday, down on Friday’s figure of 8,223.

The number of possible new re-infections recorded was 133.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 46 deaths, lower than the 77 on the previous day.

There were 322 patients on ventilators, seven fewer than on Friday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,232,496 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 28,537 fatalities.

