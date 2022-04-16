Number of Ukrainian refugees in Greece tops 20,000

More than 20,094 Ukrainian refugees, of which 5,754 are children, have arrived in Greece since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, the Citizen Protection Ministry said on Saturday.

Police data showed that 236 refugees crossed the border into Greece in the last 24 hours. There were 55 minors among them.

Most of them (89) entered the country through Promachonas, Greece’s northern border crossing with Bulgaria, while 11 came through Evzoni, at the country’s border with North Macedonia.

The remainder 65 entered at other points on the land borders.

Another 35 refugees flew into Athens’ international airport, 26 arrived in Thessaloniki and 10 into other airports.