Men smash up Thessaloniki taverna after employee asked for Covid certificate

men-smash-up-thessaloniki-taverna-after-employee-asked-for-covid-certificate
[Makthes.gr]

Police in the northern city of Thessaloniki were searching for two individuals who caused damages to a popular 24-hour restaurant on Sunday after they were denied entrance for refusing to show a certificate of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative test or a certificate of recovery from illness.

Footage from cameras inside the restaurant show two men overturning tables and chairs in the venue and repeatedly shoving  at least two employees near the entrance.

Neighbors heard the shouting and called the police but the attackers had already left the venue.

The restaurant owner said he intends to sue. 

[Video from Youtube channel of newspaper Makedonia]

Crime
