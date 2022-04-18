NEWS

Police identify man who defrauded online shoppers

police-identify-man-who-defrauded-online-shoppers
[InTime News]

Greek Police said it has identified a 31-year-old man who defrauded 187 online shoppers by extracting money from purchases that the victims never received.

The suspect appeared as the legal representative of a company, which, through a website, posted ads for the sale of various products at competitive prices. The victims paid either by credit card or by a direct bank transfer but the purchased items never arrived.

Police say the suspect stole about 53,451 euros in total between September and October 2021. The police case file will be submitted to a prosecutor.

Crime
