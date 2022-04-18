Moderate tremor hits Iraklio, no damages reported

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck the town of Iralkio, Crete, on Monday, the country’s Geodynamic Institute said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier registered the tremor at 4.1.

The quake was at a depth of just five kilometres, the Geodynamic Institute said, while the epicentre was located three kilometres east of Arkalochori, a small village that was hit by a 5.8-magnitude tremor in September 2021, killing one person and destroying several old buildings.