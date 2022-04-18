Androulakis criticizes government’s energy policy

Nikos Androulakis, seen here addressing the parliamentary group of Movement for Change (KINAL), says Greece is the only European Union member-state to have increased its dependence on gas during the energy crisis. [Intime News]

Nikos Androulakis, leader of center-left opposition party PASOK-KINAL, criticised the government for its energy policy in an interview with Radio Thessaloniki on Monday, insisting on the need for a ceiling to the re-adjustment clause in the electricity retail price.

“Mitsotakis and Tsipras want a ceiling to the wholesale rates and this means a decision by Brussels. Conversely, I ask for a ceiling on the retail price, which is a measure in the European Commission’s toolbox, and means a government decision tomorrow morning,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of post-electoral cooperation between parties when national elections are held, he said: “The crutch of the Mitsotakis government is Tsipras as the Greeks give ruling New Democracy’s mistakes an alibi because they are afraid of SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ return as prime minister”.

[AMNA]