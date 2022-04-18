NEWS

Agriculture Ministry to set up horse registry

agriculture-ministry-to-set-up-horse-registry

The government is to set up a registry of horses and other equines, following a decision signed by Deputy Rural Development and Food Minister Simos Kedikoglou on Monday.

The registry will facilitate the tracing of horses and the supervision of their care.

Veterinary services will be responsible for entering information into a database on the identity of equines, the facilities they are kept in, and the identity of those responsible for the facilities.

Each animal’s data will include its origin and date of birth. The database will also be used to record the death or theft of animals.

Those born in Greece will have a unique code number, a single identification document and be fitted with a chip.

Unsupervised equines will be the responsibility of regional authorities with the assistance of municipalities, who will be responsible for their collection, transport, safeguarding, feeding, and housing whenever necessary. [AMNA]

Agriculture
