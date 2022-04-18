NEWS

Motorists now able to pay road tax by the month

The 120,000 car owners who have taken their vehicles off the road will be able to use them again as of May by paying a reduced road tax. Straight after Easter the Finance Ministry will activate the mechanism for the monthly payment of the tax for any owners wishing to take it up. Payment and return to the road will be done without any penalties imposed. Therefore, charges for three months will be a straightforward three-twelfths of the annual road tax, six months will amount to half the annual amount etc. The choice of the number of months may not be adjusted during the year, as the declaration of months on the road is allowed once a year.

Motorists who have been unable to pay the annual road tax for their vehicle can now pay in monthly installments, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) announced on Monday.

The launch of the myCAR application on the Taxisnet platform is expected to see the return to the roads of many of the 120,000 untaxed vehicles in the country.

The application allows motorists to pay as little as one month’s taxation, on the precondition that the car is insured.

