NEWS

Two Turkish nationals glide their way into Greece

two-turkish-nationals-glide-their-way-into-greece
File photo.

Two Turkish nationals, aged 32 and 33, made it to Greece using a motorized hang glider, or trike, and are reportedly planning to request asylum.

According to a statement by the Hellenic Coast Guard on Monday, the two men took off from the city of Izmir on the Turkish coast, flew 200 kilometers across the Aegean, and fell into the sea area of ​​Bouros Karystos after running out of fuel.

Wearing life jackets, they swam toward Evia, where they were located by a coast guard patrol and arrested for illegal entry into the country. 

The two men were reportedly in good health and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Local media reports said they were police officers in Turkey.

“Crossing the Aegean is not very hard – under certain conditions you can fly long distances without much difficulty, as long as you have a modern trike,” said aeronautical training school owner Giorgios Karachalios.

Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
[Efrem Lukatsky)/AP]
NEWS

Russia complained to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine

[AP]
NEWS

Turkey offers to host future Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in a file photo. Cavusoglu’s most recent statement was that Greece has no sovereign rights over militarized islands. [AP]
NEWS

Turkey’s Cavusoglu says Blinken invited him to Washington for talks on May 18

[AP]
NEWS

Turkey, US ready for attempt at fixing strained ties

[Reuters]
NEWS

Nuland to visit Cyprus, Greece, Turkey

greece-says-no-provision-in-lausanne-treaty-for-election-of-mufti
NEWS

Greece says ‘no provision’ in Lausanne treaty for election of mufti