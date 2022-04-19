two-turkish-nationals-glide-their-way-into-greece

Two Turkish nationals, aged 32 and 33, made it to Greece using a motorized hang glider, or trike, and are reportedly planning to request asylum.

According to a statement by the Hellenic Coast Guard on Monday, the two men took off from the city of Izmir on the Turkish coast, flew 200 kilometers across the Aegean, and fell into the sea area of ​​Bouros Karystos after running out of fuel.

Wearing life jackets, they swam toward Evia, where they were located by a coast guard patrol and arrested for illegal entry into the country.

The two men were reportedly in good health and were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Local media reports said they were police officers in Turkey.

“Crossing the Aegean is not very hard – under certain conditions you can fly long distances without much difficulty, as long as you have a modern trike,” said aeronautical training school owner Giorgios Karachalios.