car-careens-into-lighting-shop-in-thessaloniki

A car smashed through the display window of a shop selling lamps and light fixtures in downtown Thessaloniki, causing thousands of euros worth of damage, but leaving the driver and his four passengers unscathed.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 a.m. in the early hours of Tuesday, with CCTV footage showing a speeding car veering out of control, breaking through the protective railing on the sidewalk, jumping a marble step and careening into the store’s display window.

“Almost the entire ground floor has been destroyed: all of the wood and plaster paneling, four desks, the furniture in the display window and all the lighting units,” the store’s owner, Savvas Apostolakis, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, estimating the cost of the damage at around 50,000 euros.

Apostolakis also called on the authorities to install clearer signposting in the area, claiming that car accidents – mostly due to speeding – are frequent. Local media claimed that the car had been involved in an illegal street race when the driver lost control of the vehicle.