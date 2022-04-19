students-clash-with-police-at-thessaloniki-university

Student groups clashed with police outside the science faculty of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Tuesday during a protest the transformation into a library of a section of the building that had been home for more than 30 years to an unauthorized “hangout” and was dismantled in late December by police.

Students have taken issue with the presence of the police on campus, saying that it is a violation of a university asylum law designed to protect academic freedoms by preventing authorities from intervening on campuses.

According to reports in local media, the clashes started with a few youths gathered on the building’s rooftop and peppering police below with rocks and spraying them with water from a hose.

More protesters have joined since, staging a rally outside the science faculty and clashing with riot police.