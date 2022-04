Scientists say a moderate undersea earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 has struck off the Cycladic island of Santorini, in southern Greece.

Athens’ Geodynamic Institute reports that the tremor struck at 3.19 p.m. about five kilometers northeast of the settlement of Oia, at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre issued an estimation of 3.7 on the Richter scale for the quake.

No damage have been reported.