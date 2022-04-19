NEWS

Russian embassy in contact with Greek authorities over tanker

The Russian embassy in Greece said Tuesday it was in contact with Greek authorities to discuss the seizure of a Russian oil tanker off the island of Evia, as part of European Union sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized by the Greek Coast Guard near Karystos on the southern coast of Evia, which lies just off the Greek mainland near the capital Athens.

The embassy said it was checking media reports on the issue.

A shipping ministry official said earlier it had been seized “as part of EU sanctions,” while a coastguard official said the ship’s oil cargo had not been confiscated.

