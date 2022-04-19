Number of new Covid-19 cases back above 10,000

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to Covid-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has been ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. [AP]

The number of new Covid-19 infections jumped to 10,005 on Tuesday, following 3,868 cases on Monday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said.

EODY said 46 people died from Covid on Tuesday, a drop from 63 the previous day. Data also showed that the number of intubated patients saw a drop with 298, compared with 307 on Monday.

The Health Ministry said it will hold an additional briefing on the course of the pandemic at 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, in view of the Orthodox Easter recess.