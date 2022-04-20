Getting about over Easter

Public transport services in Athens will change on Greek Orthodox Good Friday to Easter Monday, with reduced frequency.

The Athens Urban Transport Organization and Urban Rail Transport announced that on Good Friday buses, trolleys, trams, metro and ISAP trains will follow Saturday scheduling.

Buses and trolley services will end earlier on Saturday as all vehicles are due to be back at their depots by 11 p.m. The final services for the Athens metro will be between 10.20 p.m. and 10.41 p.m., and 11 p.m. from Syntagma station.

ISAP trains (metro Line 1), metro lines 2 and 3, as well as trams will run every 15 minutes on Sunday and Monday.