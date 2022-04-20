NEWS

Getting about over Easter

Getting about over Easter
[AP]

Public transport services in Athens will change on Greek Orthodox Good Friday to Easter Monday, with reduced frequency.

The Athens Urban Transport Organization and Urban Rail Transport announced that on Good Friday buses, trolleys, trams, metro and ISAP trains will follow Saturday scheduling.

Buses and trolley services will end earlier on Saturday as all vehicles are due to be back at their depots by 11 p.m. The final services for the Athens metro will be between 10.20 p.m. and 10.41 p.m., and 11 p.m. from Syntagma station.

ISAP trains (metro Line 1), metro lines 2 and 3, as well as trams will run every 15 minutes on Sunday and Monday.

Transport
READ MORE
All ships to remain docked on May 1
NEWS

All ships to remain docked on May 1

Public transport to run less frequently over Easter
NEWS

Public transport to run less frequently over Easter

Motorists now able to pay road tax by the month
NEWS

Motorists now able to pay road tax by the month

Body of man found beneath freight train
NEWS

Body of man found beneath freight train

American Airlines to fly Athens-New York daily from May 6
NEWS

American Airlines to fly Athens-New York daily from May 6

No tolls at Varibobi junction, minister assures
NEWS

No tolls at Varibobi junction, minister assures