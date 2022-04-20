Ermou street’s renovation plan approved

The plan for the renovation of the lower part of Ermou Street in central Athens, stretching from Kapnikarea Church to Thiseio train station has been approved by the Central Council of Architecture (KESA).

It includes the widening of sidewalks, the removal of temporary parking slots and the addition of a tree line next to the sidewalk. The plan must be approved by the competent councils of the Culture Ministry.

The project, budgeted at 4.2 million euros, will then be submitted for approval to the Council of Modern Monuments (KSNM) and the Central Archaeological Council (KAS). The goal of the Municipality of Athens is for the licensing process to be completed this year so the project can tendered at the beginning of 2023.

Its estimated construction time is about 18 months and its completion should not be expected before 2025.