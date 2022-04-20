Greece well-placed to co-exist with Covid, health minister says

Faithful wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus, light candles during a church service in Athens, on Monday at the start of Holy Week. Greeks are celebrating Easter, on Sunday, the most important religious holiday in the Orthodox Christian calendar, for the first time in two years without any coronavirus-related restrictions on attending religious services or on how many people can gather. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Wednesday that he does not believe in a zero-coved strategy, adding that Greece will have to co-exist with the virus.

During a press briefing ahead of the Easter holiday period, Plevris said that the government has given priority to bolstering national healthcare and protecting vulnerable groups.

These policies combined with current epidemiological trends of the coronavirus disease, Plevris said, ensure that Greece is well-placed to co-exist with Covid-19.

The conservative minister rebuffed criticism over Greece’s high death rate from Covid-19 saying that it is below the EU average.

According to the latest data, a total of 28,701 people have died as a result of Covid-related complications since the start of the pandemic in Greece. There have been 3,252,248 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the same data show.