NEWS

Greece well-placed to co-exist with Covid, health minister says

Greece well-placed to co-exist with Covid, health minister says
Faithful wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus, light candles during a church service in Athens, on Monday at the start of Holy Week. Greeks are celebrating Easter, on Sunday, the most important religious holiday in the Orthodox Christian calendar, for the first time in two years without any coronavirus-related restrictions on attending religious services or on how many people can gather. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Wednesday that he does not believe in a zero-coved strategy, adding that Greece will have to co-exist with the virus.

During a press briefing ahead of the Easter holiday period, Plevris said that the government has given priority to bolstering national healthcare and protecting vulnerable groups. 

These policies combined with current epidemiological trends of the coronavirus disease, Plevris said, ensure that Greece is well-placed to co-exist with Covid-19.  

The conservative minister rebuffed criticism over Greece’s high death rate from Covid-19 saying that it is below the EU average.

According to the latest data, a total of 28,701 people have died as a result of Covid-related complications since the start of the pandemic in Greece. There have been 3,252,248 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the same data show.

Coronavirus Health
READ MORE
Experts warn of risks of long Covid
NEWS

Experts warn of risks of long Covid

Bracing for a more relaxed Easter break, expert warns against complacency
NEWS

Bracing for a more relaxed Easter break, expert warns against complacency

Lockdown’s impact on children assessed in study
NEWS

Lockdown’s impact on children assessed in study

Greece set to take summer mask break
NEWS

Greece set to take summer mask break

Vaccination certificates valid for longer
NEWS

Vaccination certificates valid for longer

Restrictions to ease in April, be reviewed in September
COVID MEASURES

Restrictions to ease in April, be reviewed in September