A group of four Turkish F-16 jets flew over the islets of Panagia and Oinousses in the eastern Aegean on Wednesday afternoon.

Nine minutes later, a pair of Turkish fighter jets flew again over the two islets at 1,000 feet.

Earlier, another F-16 flew over the islet of Zourafa, also known as Ladoxera, east of the northern Aegean island of Samothraki on Wednesday.

The Turkish aircraft flew at an altitude of 11,000 feet.