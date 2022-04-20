Man arrested on drug charges found in possession of child pornography

A man arrested by Drug Enforcement officers on Wednesday at the port of Piraeus for possession of illegal narcotics was found to have 19,000 files of child pornography on his phone. The man is accused of hiding three containers of suspected heroin in a CD case.

Apart from the files of child pornography, the suspect’s phone contained approximately 400 photos explicit photos of various women from across Athens.

Officers also carried out a search in the suspect’s home which turned up various electronic devices and narcotics.