NEWS

Man arrested on drug charges found in possession of child pornography

Man arrested on drug charges found in possession of child pornography

A man arrested by Drug Enforcement officers on Wednesday at the port of Piraeus for possession of illegal narcotics was found to have 19,000 files of child pornography on his phone. The man is accused of hiding three containers of suspected heroin in a CD case.

Apart from the files of child pornography, the suspect’s phone contained approximately 400 photos explicit photos of various women from across Athens.

Officers also carried out a search in the suspect’s home which turned up various electronic devices and narcotics.

READ MORE
Athlete seriously injured in Kavala motocross event 
NEWS

Athlete seriously injured in Kavala motocross event 

New Turkish overflights in eastern Aegean
NEWS

New Turkish overflights in eastern Aegean

Cyprus to strip citizenship from another four sanctioned Russians
NEWS

Cyprus to strip citizenship from another four sanctioned Russians

New Covid cases drop, deaths rise
NEWS

New Covid cases drop, deaths rise

Turkish fighter jet flies over Zourafa islet
NEWS

Turkish fighter jet flies over Zourafa islet

Public transport operator plans pocket buses for Athens
NEWS

Public transport operator plans pocket buses for Athens