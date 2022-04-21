No regular self-tests for pupils after Easter holiday

Children will return to school after Easter without having to undertake regular self-tests, but they will have to wear masks, open windows and observe hygiene measures, health authorities said on Wednesday.

According to Vana Papaevangelou, professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, the strategy regarding schools is now moving to a new phase where the tests will focus on people with symptoms.

“Obviously the measures to limit the spread with the use of a mask, the ventilation of the premises and the washing of hands continue to apply,” she noted, stressing that “all the measures of meticulous tracking of the contacts will continue to apply. In other words, in case a child has Covid-19, all their classmates will immediately take two self-diagnostic tests, on the first and the fourth day after the diagnosis.”

The tests will be free.