NEWS

Turkey puts Imperial Gate damage down to wear

Turkey puts Imperial Gate damage down to wear

The General Directorate of Institutions of Turkey has attributed the damage to the Imperial Gate of the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul to “normal” wear and tear.

In an announcement, it said “the circular wooden element at the door of Hagia Sophia suffered normal wear and tear over time and was destroyed by a simple touch.” It insisted that Hagia Sophia is well protected by 150 security cameras, 68 security guards, and tourist police.

However, the same announcement said that when the Hagia Sophia was a museum, “it received 18,000 to 19,000 visitors [per day] and with its conversion into a mosque the number rose to 40,000 to 45,000.”

The Greek Foreign Ministry expressed its “disgust and sadness” on Tuesday following reports of the “vandalism” to the 15th century door. 

The Imperial Gate is the main entrance to what was the most important church in the Byzantine Empire.

Turkey Culture
READ MORE
Foreign Ministry condemns damage to Hagia Sofia’s Imperial Gate
NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns damage to Hagia Sofia’s Imperial Gate

Turkish DJ defends Sumela music show
NEWS

Turkish DJ defends Sumela music show

UNESCO criticizes Ankara over conversion of Hagia Sophia, Chora Monastery
NEWS

UNESCO criticizes Ankara over conversion of Hagia Sophia, Chora Monastery

Russian Embassy accuses Culture Minister of anti-Russian policies
NEWS

Russian Embassy accuses Culture Minister of anti-Russian policies

Archaeological committee agree to light temple on Aegina
CULTURE

Archaeological committee agree to light temple on Aegina

Greek MEP appeals to European lawmakers over reunification of Parthenon sculptures
NEWS

Greek MEP appeals to European lawmakers over reunification of Parthenon sculptures