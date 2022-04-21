Operation underway to rescue migrants stranded on Evros islet

An operation was underway on Thursday to rescue 50 migrants, among them women and children, who have been stuck on an islet in the river of Evros, which marks the border between Greece and Turkey, for three days.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, the migrants who said they are Syrians are located near the village of Didymoteicho. On Wednesday, three members of the Fire Service’s Special Disaster Management Unit (EMAK) in Komotini tried to transfer them into a boat but they refused, ERT said.

Police officers are also in the area.