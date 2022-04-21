Russian tanker impounded by Greece will be released, source says

The seized Russian-flagged oil tanker Pegas is seen anchored off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Tuesday. [Reuters]

A Russian tanker impounded by Greek authorities off the island of Evia this week will be released, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Greek authorities had said on Tuesday the 115,500-deadweight tonnage Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized near Karystos, on the southern coast of Evia, as part of EU sanctions.

“The coastguard has been ordered by the anti-money laundering authority to release the vessel,” the source said, without providing further details.

The ship’s oil cargo had not been confiscated, the coastguard said.

The Pegas, which was renamed Lana in March, had earlier reported an engine problem. It was headed to the southern Peloponnese peninsula to offload its cargo onto another tanker but rough seas forced it to moor just off Karystos where it was seized, according to the Athens News Agency.

The vessel is managed by Russia-based Transmorflot.

[Reuters]