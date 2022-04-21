NEWS

Russian tanker impounded by Greece will be released, source says

Russian tanker impounded by Greece will be released, source says
The seized Russian-flagged oil tanker Pegas is seen anchored off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Tuesday. [Reuters]

A Russian tanker impounded by Greek authorities off the island of Evia this week will be released, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Greek authorities had said on Tuesday the 115,500-deadweight tonnage Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized near Karystos, on the southern coast of Evia, as part of EU sanctions.

“The coastguard has been ordered by the anti-money laundering authority to release the vessel,” the source said, without providing further details.

The ship’s oil cargo had not been confiscated, the coastguard said.

The Pegas, which was renamed Lana in March, had earlier reported an engine problem. It was headed to the southern Peloponnese peninsula to offload its cargo onto another tanker but rough seas forced it to moor just off Karystos where it was seized, according to the Athens News Agency.

The vessel is managed by Russia-based Transmorflot.

[Reuters]

Russia Shipping
READ MORE
Russian ship seized as part of EU sanctions
NEWS

Russian ship seized as part of EU sanctions

Russian embassy in contact with Greek authorities over tanker
NEWS

Russian embassy in contact with Greek authorities over tanker

Russian tanker barred from sailing off Evia
NEWS

Russian tanker barred from sailing off Evia

Cyprus to strip citizenship from another four sanctioned Russians
NEWS

Cyprus to strip citizenship from another four sanctioned Russians

Greece impounds Russian tanker as part of EU sanctions
NEWS

Greece impounds Russian tanker as part of EU sanctions

Twelve Russian envoys put on flight to Moscow
NEWS

Twelve Russian envoys put on flight to Moscow