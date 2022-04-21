Missing 15-year-old girl found in central Athens

A missing 15-year-old girl was found on Thursday in central Athens after an extensive search by police officers. According to information, she is well and is expected to arrive at the Peristeri police precinct. Police officers were alerted after a child welfare charity said it believed she had been trapped by human traffickers.

Costas Giannopoulos, president of the Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile) charity told kathimerini.gr that he feared the girl had fallen victim to a “loverboy,” an individual who seduces young, vulnerable girls and boys over a lengthy period of time, in order to exploit them sexually later on.

Officers swept Roma camps, mainly in western Attica, where they suspected that the “loverboy” gang might be hiding.