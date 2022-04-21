NEWS

Missing 15-year-old girl found in central Athens

Missing 15-year-old girl found in central Athens
[InTime News]

A missing 15-year-old girl was found on Thursday in central Athens after an extensive search by police officers. According to information, she is well and is expected to arrive at the Peristeri police precinct. Police officers were alerted after a child welfare charity said it believed she had been trapped by human traffickers.

Costas Giannopoulos, president of the Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile) charity told kathimerini.gr that he feared the girl had fallen victim to a “loverboy,” an individual who seduces young, vulnerable girls and boys over a lengthy period of time, in order to exploit them sexually later on. 

Officers swept Roma camps, mainly in western Attica, where they suspected that the “loverboy” gang might be hiding.

Crime
READ MORE
Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl 
NEWS

Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl 

Man arrested for insulting basketball team fans, bringing pocket knife
NEWS

Man arrested for insulting basketball team fans, bringing pocket knife

Man arrested for abduction, sexual exploitation of Roma woman
NEWS

Man arrested for abduction, sexual exploitation of Roma woman

Easter service crasher arrested
NEWS

Easter service crasher arrested

Man arrested on drug charges found in possession of child pornography
NEWS

Man arrested on drug charges found in possession of child pornography

Students clash with police at Thessaloniki University
NEWS

Students clash with police at Thessaloniki University