Filmmaker, broadcaster and poet Roviros Manthoulis dies in Paris

The death has been announced in Paris of Greek filmmaker, writer and poet Roviros Manthoulis.

Manthoulis, 92, died in a hospital in the city from Covid-19.

Born in Komotini, Manthoulis but grew up in Athens, where he studied political science at Pantion University.

His first collection of poems was published in 1949.

He studied cinema and television direction at Syracuse University from 1949 to 1953, where he drew unwanted attention by authorities for penning an article in the local paper against McCarthyism.

On his return to Greece in 1953, he first collaborated with the country’s state radio broadcaster for its Wednesday theatre show, where Manthoulis introduced new radio dramatization techniques. Around that time he also headed two film schools.

After the 1967 military coup, Manthoulis settled in Paris, where his TV show “A l’Affiche du Monde” (1968-1971) featured many celebrities of the time, including the Rolling Stones, Joan Baez, John Mayall, Johnny Hallyday, Mikis Theodorakis and Melina Mercouri.

In 1991, Manthoulis became the president of Paris’ Greek community, and he was also awarded a city medal for his rich cultural output.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni expressed her condolences to his family and his many friends. [AMNA]