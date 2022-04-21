US secretary of state lauds Greek support of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Greece in a phone call with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mistotakis on Wednesday for its firm support in Ukraine, which includes the strong imposition of sanctions and the extensive humanitarian and defense assistance.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Mitsotakis about the significant aid NATO ally Greece has provided to Ukraine, and other ways to help Ukraine defend itself against Moscow’s brutal war of aggression. The US-Greece relationship has never been stronger or more important,” Blinken wrote in a Twitter post.

The call took place ahead of the upcoming 3+1 meeting between Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the US.

For his part, Mitsotakis tweeted that he had a “constructive discussion with Blinken. “Greece and the US continue our close coordination as NATO allies against Russia’s unprovoked military attacks on Ukraine,” he wrote.