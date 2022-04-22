President: Ukraine war ‘gives greater intensity’ to Orthodox Good Friday mourning

The “unjust and unprovoked war” in Ukraine gives even greater intensity to the mourning the faithful on Orthodox Good Friday, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in an message on Facebook.

“The indomitable Ukrainian people carry their own cross and fight heroically for all of us, for the high ideals that make up and hold together our societies, giving meaning to our individual and collective life. Within the joy and sadness of the Week of Passions arises the experience of fighting courage, the deep conviction and our faith in the final triumph of good,” she said, ending with a quote from the Greek poet Dionysios Solomos and noting that all look to this “bright light of peace and hope”.

[AMNA]