Motorways packed as Orthodox Easter exodus continues

A long queue of cars is seen at the toll stations of Elefsina on Friday 23 April 2021, during checks by traffic police for the necessary documents that drivers must have to travel for the Easter holidays. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]

Heavy traffic was reported on the two main motorways leading out of Athens on Orthodox Good Friday, as more of the capital’s residents quit the city to spend Easter in the countryside.

According to traffic police the biggest bottleneck was on the Athens-Corinth national highway, with delays and a 500-metre tailback at the Elefsina toll plaza, while the Athens-Lamia highway was busy but with a steady flow of traffic.

There was also heavy traffic from the Elefsina tolls up until Megara and Kinetta.

Police estimate that the Easter exodus will reach its highest point on Good Friday and be completed on Saturday morning. Athenians also continued to depart for the islands from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio.

The numbers leaving Attica for Easter this year are greatly increased relative to 2021, when the holiday was held while there was still a lockdown. Traffic police reported that a total of 115,534 cars left via the national highways this year, up from just 33,279 the previous year.

A total of 32,764 cars were recorded on the Athens-Corinth highway between 6:00 and 2 p.m. on Good Friday, while another 25,642 were counted on the Athens-Lamia highway. The numbers leaving the capital for Easter is also about 10 pct higher than that in 2019.

[AMNA]