Young cool on driving permit

Getting a driver’s license in Greece is pretty complicated, and expensive too. This, together with spiking fuel prices, has resulted in fewer people, especially young ones, interested in getting licenses.

An increasing number of the country’s young people are saying that they cannot afford to pay for fuel, even if their family owns a vehicle they can occasionally use. For them, buying one, new or used, without their parents’ contribution, is out of the question today.

Payments for theoretical and practical instruction (a combined minimum of 46 hours), fees to the state and doctors’ fees amount to over €700, an amount that gives pause to those who are not well off.