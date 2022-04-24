NEWS

Composting spots to be set up in Attica

Starting Tuesday, big brown wheelie bins for organic waste will be installed at 20 farmers’ markets in Attica to encourage vendors to join a composting scheme.

During the first four weeks of the program, these so-called “green stations” will travel to markets across the region with representatives of the Attica Regional Authority program, who will inform vendors of the benefits of joining up.

They will also be giving vendors who have their own farms sacks of compost made in Attica by recycling organic waste.

