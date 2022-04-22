Pyatt to become State Department’s point man on energy security

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Geoffrey Pyatt, the outgoing Ambassador to Greece, as Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources.

Pyat has served in Greece since 2016, an unusually long run for an Ambassador, and has been an especially active envoy.

According to a profile released Friday by the White House’s briefing room, “Geoffrey R. Pyatt, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Career Minister, currently serves as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, a position he has held since 2016. Before that, Pyatt was U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, and he was Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. Previously, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Mission to the International Atomic Energy Agency and International Organizations in Vienna, Austria. He also served at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India as Deputy Chief of Mission and as Political Counselor. Pyatt served as Economic Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong and as Principal Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Lahore, Pakistan. Since joining the Foreign Service in 1989, Pyatt has also served as Director for Latin America at the National Security Council, as Special Assistant in the Office of the Deputy Secretary of State, in the Bureau of Inter-American Affairs, and at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India and U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Pyatt is the recipient of numerous performance awards, including a Presidential Distinguished Honor Award. He earned a B.A. from the University of California at Irvine and an M.A. from Yale University. A native of California, he speaks Spanish.”

The Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources is the head of the Bureau of Energy Resources within the United States Department of State, supporting the department’s efforts in promoting international energy security. The holder of the office reports to the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, currently Jose W. Fernandez.