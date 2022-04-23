NEWS

Greece welcomes first 10 lone child refugees from Ukraine

Greece welcomes first 10 lone child refugees from Ukraine
[Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

Ten unaccompanied refugee children ranging in age from 10 months to 17 years old arrived in Greece from Ukraine on Saturday in an operation to evacuate vulnerable civilians from the war-torn country.

According to an announcement from the Migration and Asylum Ministry, the group of children was accompanied by three adults acting as chaperones and were met by a police convoy a the Promachonas border and brought to Athens. 

They will be staying in accommodation run by The Home Project organization, with the support of the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the NGO Metadrasi.

