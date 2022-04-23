Leaders send messages of hope for Easter

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is seen exchanging the sacred light with an elderly resident of a retirement home in Thrace, northeastern Greece, on Saturday, as Greek Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter. [AMNA]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou sent a message of hope for a “very promising tomorrow” as Greeks prepared to celebrate Orthodox Easter on Saturday.

Sakellaropoulou was speaking at an event in Thrace, in northeastern Greece, as part of a tour along the path taken by thousands of Greeks fleeing Turkey during the Asia Minor Catastrophe.

“In the few days I have spent in Thrace following the refugee trail etched 100 years ago, I had a vivid experience of the place and the people. I encountered the past, which remains very much alive in the hearts of its residents, and felt the wounds left by war, immigration and leaving the countryside behind. And I also had the pleasure to see a very promising tomorrow emerging thanks to the Thracians’ indomitable will and diligence,” she said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took to Twitter to extend his wishes on Saturday, saying that Greeks are “united in these sacred days of faith and hope,” looking forward to the “spring for the country and for every household.”

“The joy of Easter,” he said in an official message released by his office later, “is an ally in our own difficulties, foremost among which is rising prices, against which the state is doing and will continue doing everything it can for as long as necessary. This I promise.”

Hope “for a better tomorrow” was also the focal point of main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ message, in which he also stressed that “Easter 2022 will symbolize a “new beginning” for Greece.