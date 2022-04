Residents of Kasos and Karpathos were shaken on Sunday morning by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake, however there are no reports of any injuries or damage done to buildings.

The Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale and struck at 7.14 a.m. The epicenter was located approximately 24 kilometers south-southeast of Kasos, at a depth of 8.3 kilometers below sea level.