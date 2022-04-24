Religious leaders release Easter statements

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens both released statements celebrating Easter Sunday.

The Patriarch focused on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and called for humanitarian corridors for the citizens trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol.

“We know with certainty that the forces of evil, violence and injustice, that continue to test humanity, will not prevail,” said Vartholomaios in his speech.

The archbishop centered around his speech around the Resurrection, stating that it “is not an ideology, but a relationship,” saying that it is a choice of absolute trust and love.

“The Resurrection of Christ should not be wholly spent in Easter wishes with vague meanings and stilted language,” he warned.