NEWS

Religious leaders release Easter statements

Religious leaders release Easter statements
[InTime News]

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios and Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens both released statements celebrating Easter Sunday.     

The Patriarch focused on the unfolding crisis in Ukraine and called for humanitarian corridors for the citizens trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol.

“We know with certainty that the forces of evil, violence and injustice, that continue to test humanity, will not prevail,” said Vartholomaios in his speech.

The archbishop centered around his speech around the Resurrection, stating that it “is not an ideology, but a relationship,” saying that it is a choice of absolute trust and love.

“The Resurrection of Christ should not be wholly spent in Easter wishes with vague meanings and stilted language,” he warned.

Religion
READ MORE
President: Ukraine war ‘gives greater intensity’ to Orthodox Good Friday mourning
NEWS

President: Ukraine war ‘gives greater intensity’ to Orthodox Good Friday mourning

Vartholomaios meets with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland
NEWS

Vartholomaios meets with Ukrainian Refugees in Poland

Greece says ‘no provision’ in Lausanne treaty for election of mufti
NEWS

Greece says ‘no provision’ in Lausanne treaty for election of mufti

Ecumenical Patriarch makes impassioned appeal for end to war
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch makes impassioned appeal for end to war

Schinas meets Patriarch, invokes Christian values as ‘source of hope’
NEWS

Schinas meets Patriarch, invokes Christian values as ‘source of hope’

Turkey condemns destruction of Muslim cemetery in Xanthi
NEWS

Turkey condemns destruction of Muslim cemetery in Xanthi